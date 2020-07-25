W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $366.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $366.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWW. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.62.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $341.39. The company had a trading volume of 395,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,988. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $347.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W W Grainger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,801,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after buying an additional 69,229 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after buying an additional 493,649 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

