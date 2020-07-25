W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $298.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2020 earnings at $15.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.62.

GWW traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.39. 395,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,988. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $347.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 8.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after purchasing an additional 493,649 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

