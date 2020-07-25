Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.02. 131,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,483,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $371.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.23. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.