Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) is Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 3.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Waste Connections worth $26,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,244,000 after buying an additional 210,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,490,000 after buying an additional 174,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,339,000 after purchasing an additional 427,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,668,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,051,000 after purchasing an additional 530,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.37. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

