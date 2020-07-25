Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.32. 397,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,879. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $232.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.52.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 18.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Watsco by 12.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Watsco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

