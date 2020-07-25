Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 4,000 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.7% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $713,677,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BA traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.76. 28,304,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,099,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average is $209.73. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.47.
Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
