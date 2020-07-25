Wesleyan Assurance Society Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.05. The stock had a trading volume of 394,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,849. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.52 and its 200 day moving average is $200.13.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

