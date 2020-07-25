Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys 3,500 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 53,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.75. The company had a trading volume of 960,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

