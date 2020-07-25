Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.43. The company had a trading volume of 980,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,276. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average is $151.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

