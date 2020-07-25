Wesleyan Assurance Society Invests $1.10 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,646,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,891. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

