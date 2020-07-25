Wesleyan Assurance Society Purchases Shares of 4,000 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Stryker by 110.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Stryker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 360,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.83. 1,683,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.73. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

