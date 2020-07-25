Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $70.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of WDC traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. 7,991,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,191. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

