WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Morgan Stanley

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a positive rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.20.

NYSE WEX traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.60. 283,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,181. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $59,106,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $7,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in WEX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,475,000 after buying an additional 319,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $52,412,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

