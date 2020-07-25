WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.92, 23,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 98,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

