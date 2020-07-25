WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.67 and last traded at $36.71, approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.