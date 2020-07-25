Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COMM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.

Commscope stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,162. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Commscope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commscope will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,863,000 after buying an additional 3,559,836 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commscope by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,500,000 after buying an additional 2,373,431 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Commscope by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,377,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,318,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commscope in the 1st quarter worth about $34,578,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

