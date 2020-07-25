Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 52,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.