Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 139,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.39. 160,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.