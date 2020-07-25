Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,967 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $480.67. 214,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,187,028. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,131 shares of company stock worth $89,426,329. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.