Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 33.8% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 83,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3,245.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $64.08. 170,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,615. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

