Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $12.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,502.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,462.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,372.14. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,031.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.57.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

