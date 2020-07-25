Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 8,806 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

