Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE XRX traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,303,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,691. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Xerox by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,575,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

