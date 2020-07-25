Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.14. 1,016,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,882. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $866,686 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.