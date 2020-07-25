Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Yum China worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $31,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.