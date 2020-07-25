Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STNG. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

STNG opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $784.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $254.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

