Zennies (ZENI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded down 49% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Zennies has traded down 49% against the US dollar. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Zennies has a market cap of $95,912.36 and $9.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zennies alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000197 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

Zennies (ZENI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.