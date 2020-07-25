Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Trading 18% Higher

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) shares traded up 18% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $62.55, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Chrysler, Volvo, and Imported Volkswagen; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

