Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.11. 745,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.