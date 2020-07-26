-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Sailpoint Technologies reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $27,377,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 910,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,433. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -339.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

