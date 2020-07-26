-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 377.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,554 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. 175,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,380. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

