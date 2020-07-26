$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 59,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

