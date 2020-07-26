-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of OSMT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $279.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.