-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 256,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $5,645,366.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,791 shares of company stock worth $13,428,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 672.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 184,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 479,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.44. 977,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,486. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

