$0.20 EPS Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.42. Hexcel reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hexcel.

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE HXL traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. 619,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,499. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

