$0.28 EPS Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

PFLT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 115,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,503. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $326.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.