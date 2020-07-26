$0.33 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 559,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,262,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $7,245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 352,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

