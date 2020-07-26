-$0.34 EPS Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,490.64% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 813,581 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 644,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,617. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $90.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.