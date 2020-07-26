-$0.34 EPS Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,490.64% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 813,581 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 644,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,617. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $90.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.