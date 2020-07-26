-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.36). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 287,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,843. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

