-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.36). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 287,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,843. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.