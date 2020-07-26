$0.44 EPS Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. HP posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Argus raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Longbow Research cut their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in HP by 409.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,015,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,175. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

