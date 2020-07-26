-$0.51 EPS Expected for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.45). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPTN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 452,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,324. The company has a market cap of $225.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OptiNose by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,439,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in OptiNose by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 403,401 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 87,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

