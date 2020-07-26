-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.47). CorePoint Lodging reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 204%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPLG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CPLG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 109,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.60. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 20.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,149,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

