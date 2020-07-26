-$0.53 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.18). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million.

HT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 326,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 493,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,082.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,125.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,422 shares of company stock valued at $477,175. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.