-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year earnings of ($12.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.70) to ($12.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.65 million.

Iheartmedia stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 538,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Iheartmedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.69.

