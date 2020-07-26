0xcert Price Up 89.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $656,424.02 and $48,268.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 89.8% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.47 or 0.05249176 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00057180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015224 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.