$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $986.55 million. Insperity reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 788.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NSP traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.20. 171,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,929. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. Insperity has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

