$1.02 EPS Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will report $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.15. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AL shares. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Air Lease has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

In related news, Director Marshall O. Larsen acquired 5,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Air Lease by 230.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 192,466 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $524,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Air Lease by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,026,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after acquiring an additional 77,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 64.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 132,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.