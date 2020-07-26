$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Perspecta reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,507 shares of company stock valued at $601,131.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the first quarter worth $158,000.

PRSP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.