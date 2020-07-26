$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.02. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $65.20. 171,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 693,040 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,733,000 after purchasing an additional 547,463 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 391,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

