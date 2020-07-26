$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $48,204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.63. The stock had a trading volume of 999,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.